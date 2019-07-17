Proceed with caution: Dangerous bend on West Berbice Public Road

–Between Bush Lot and Golden Grove

THREE badly damaged vehicles currently outside the Fort Wellington Police Station at Fort Wellington West Coast Berbice are being seen as silent testimony to the argument that the turn between Bush Lot and Golden Grove villages on the West Berbice highway is a dangerous bend.

The accidents in which these three vehicles were involved, two of which were fatal, occurred separately, and just a few feet away from each other on this bend of the WCB highway, during this very year.

Two of these accidents occurred during the hours of darkness, and one during daylight.

Residents in the area are appealing for the installation of speed humps.

“I don’t know if it’s human error or what, but every week, we are jolted by the sound of vehicles crashing into the lampposts; vehicles running off the road; people needing help to get their vehicles back onto the road; people needing to be rushed to the hospital because of drivers losing control while taking this turn,” one resident said.

He recalled the occurrence of several accidents at this turn, quite a few of them fatal, over the years that he has been living here.

“I am not superstitious, and so I would say, it is time to place speed humps on the approaches to this turn,” he said. “Too many accidents here. Too many people getting hurt; dying on this turn.”

A police official, who declined to be named, shrugged off rumours of the uncanny, and stressed that drivers need to be more careful generally, and to reduce speed while negotiating this bend.