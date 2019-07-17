National U-19 cricket squad begins preparation

THE national Under-19 squad began preparation for this year’s regional cricket competition in St Vincent and the Grenadines with a preparatory camp under the watchful eyes of coach Julian Moore.

The camp is being held at the Chetram Singh Centre of Excellence Hostel and Indoor Facility at LBI on the East Coast of Demerara and will conclude on Monday.

In an invited comment, Moore said he will be trying to identify areas of weakness in the players so that they can be worked on. He is also hoping for a break in the weather so that some turf work can be done before the team departs later this month.

“We already had a fitness test and some rigorous indoor sessions, where we are targetting each areas of concern,” Moore said during an exclusive interview yesterday.

He added, “We want to focus a lot on the physical, mental and practical aspects during this period of the encampment.

The Guyanese are aiming to clinch their sixth consecutive One-Day title, and, judging from the combination of the 18-man squad this year, they are in perfect order.

The core of the squad remains the same which is the biggest advantage for the Guyanese. With nine of 18 from the current squad being part of the squad last year, there is a certain sense of familiarity, which will definitely help the team achieve their objective.

The squad will be reduced to 14 players, and according to Moore the all-round potential in both departments will make Guyana a tough team to beat.

The 2019 edition will be played in only the One-Day 50-over format.

This Guyana Under-19 training squad includes: Ashmead Nedd, Kevlon Anderson, Alex Algoo, Adrian Hinds, Yeudistir Persaud, Kelvin Umroa, Qumar Torrington, Sachin Singh, and Junior Sinclair (all returning from 2018) – newcomers Dequan Bamfield, Alphius Bookie, Daniel Mootoo, Garfield Benjamin, Nigel Deodat, Robin Williams, Seon Glasgow, Joel Spooner and Leon Swammy.