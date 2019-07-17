Multi-million-dollar grant to reduce HIV prevalence, mortality

By -
0
1
(From left) Collette Adams, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Health; Hon. Volda Lawrence, Minister of Public Health; Avia Lindie, Representative of Alpha & Omega Community Developers Inc; Dr. Morris Edwards, Director of the Health Sector Development Unit (HSDU) Ministry of Public Health and Maria Niles, Coordinator, Guyana Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism

ALPHA and Omega Community Health Associates Incorporated has been granted a sum of $37. 8 Million (US$189,181) to play its part in HIV/AIDS reduction in Guyana.

This is part of the government’s response to strengthen a national response to HIV/AIDS.

Collette Adams, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Health and Avia Lindie, Representative of Alpha & Omega Community Developers Inc after the signing of the grant agreement

Essentially, the goal is to reduce HIV-associated mortality, increase the mean survival time of people living with AIDS, reduce HIV seroprevalence in the antenatal population and among female commercial sex workers and men who have sex with men, in Regions Two, Five and Six, by providing them with a defined HIV-prevention package of services.

Alpha and Omega Community Health Associates Incorporated is the sub-recipients of the implementation of the Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism to which the Ministry of Public Health is the principal recipient. The Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism provides grants to aid in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The approved grant will cover the period from July 15, 2019, to December 31, 2020. Alpha and Omega Community Health Associates Incorporated was formed in 2014 to fill the gap that existed for NGOs that had experience with managing donor funding and project management in Guyana and the Caribbean. (DPI)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR