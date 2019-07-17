Heineken/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tourney set for July 26 at MSC court

… Over $2M in cash, prizes up for grabs

FUTSAL action returns to Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) basketball court on Friday, July 26, as the New Era Entertainment, with their flagship sponsor Mohamed’s Enterprise along with Heineken, kicks off its sixth annual futsal tournament.

The event was launched yesterday at Mohamed’s Enterprise headquarters on Lombard Street when the organisers noted that the tremendous support has allowed the event to be increased from 15 to 18 teams.

Over $2M in cash and prizes will be up for grabs by the respective top performers. Three teams have been invited from Region Four to be part of the tournament, which will follow a group round-robin/knockout format.

There are four groups and the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

The curtain closes August 17. The winning team will pocket $600 000, second-place $250 000 and teams finishing third and fourth will take home $100 000 and $55 000 respectively.

Managing Director of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Nazar Mohamed, stated during yesterday’s launch, “It is really an honour to be associated with New Era in this futsal competition for six years.”

This is by no way Mohamed’s Enterprise first support of football or sports in general and Mohamed further explained, “We (Mohamed’s Enterprise) have been the main sponsors of the Kashif and Shanghai tournament for over three decades and it is an honour and it is with great pleasure that we associate ourselves with this New Era group and we will continue to do so for many years to come.”

Jamal Baird, Heineken Brand Representative, reasoned that the beer is known for its affiliation to sport globally, specifically to the sport of football and as such, the company is pleased to be associated once again with the New Era tournament.

Baird congratulated the organisers for staying the course and pledged Ansa McAl’s continued support for many more years of the tournament in Linden.

Co-director of New Era Entertainment, Kenrick Noel, expressed gratitude to Mohamed’s Enterprise for their continued support not only of sports but also towards projects in the mining town of Linden.

Noel’s partner, Aubrey Major Jr., shared with the media during the brief that he intends to keep the event a Region 10 tournament and he has plans to invite teams from Ituni, Kwakwani and the Highway come next year.

Other sponsors of the event include Cell Smart and Ansa McAl through its Heineken brand.

Group A: West Side Ballers, Nutman All-stars, LA Ballers and Hard Knock

Group B: Achievers, Capital Strikers, Germans United, West Side Connections and Haynes

Hitters

Group C: Silver Bullets, High Rollers, Red Line and Higher Level

Group D: Capital Storm, NK Ballers, Quiet Storm, Trend Setters and Dave & Celina All-Stars.