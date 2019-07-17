Guyana joins exciting world of e-Agriculture

–with launch of innovative farmers app at NAREI Reg. 5 office

GUYANA on Monday joined the exciting world of e-Agriculture, in which information and communication technologies (ICT) can be utilised for blending tradition with technology to transform the country into again becoming the breadbasket of the Caribbean, and even further afield.

The observation about the transformative benefits to be derived from ICT was made by Minister of Public Communications Ms. Cathy Hughes when she launched the FarmersMarket.GY app, a software which will be used as a trading platform for buyers and sellers of fresh fruits and vegetables here in Guyana and in regional and international markets.

Minister Hughes said that the government saw the use of ICT in transforming the agricultural sector as of paramount importance, and as such her ministry committed to funding the development of the App by local software company, Innovative Systems Inc. (INNOSYS).

The venue for the launch of the App was the Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) office of the

National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) at Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice, where among officials present were Mr. Floyd Levi, Head of the National Data Management Agency (NDMA); Mr. Brian Sears, NAREI’s Deputy Head; Mr. Lance Hinds, Director of Industry and Innovation and ICT Adviser to the Minister of Public Communications; Mr. Richard Langford, CEO of Innovative Systems; and Business Analyst, Ms. Tamika Inglis.

Among those in the audience were senior NDMA officials, staffers of NAREI and other agricultural agencies, and farmers from within Region Five.

Minister Hughes disclosed that the collaborators in the development of the app included the Industry and Innovation Unit at her Ministry; NAREI; and the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (NGMC).

During an address to launch the App, Minister Hughes noted that agriculture and food production is big business, and the app is in keeping with the latest trends of using technology to increase production and productivity for food and nutritional security and prosperity of farmers worldwide.

She noted that trends in the use of technology for modernising agriculture include the use of robots to water plants, and drones to seed and monitor hundreds of acres of crops.

“This App is indeed a milestone; an awesome milestone for those in the agricultural sector, and I hope it will be fully utilized, so that its benefits can lead to greater prosperity for farmers, agro-processors, and all those who make a living from food production,” Minister Hughes said.

NAREI’s Mr. Brian Sears said his agency is fascinated by the possibilities of the FarmersGY App.

“The App is a trading platform for fresh fruit and vegetables, but it can develop to be a market place for other commodities, such as livestock, poultry, and dairy products; and for technology transfer for services of labour where and when services are required,” Sears said, adding:

“For ensuring production of food without fertilizer and pesticides; It is indeed a direct link for farmers with the market, so that they can be able to provide that market with the quantity and quality required.”

NDMA’s Mr. Levi noted that the transactions which can be done with either Debit Credit cards or Mobile Money will be insured, as once it can be proven that a customer was not at fault in the loss of personal funds during such negotiations, then that person will be given a refund by the relevant banking institution.

He also assured those present that the NDMA is continuously developing its capabilities for ensuring safe financial transactions Online, and even identifying those hackers who may target and attack such transactions so they can siphon off the money.

The launch also included a demonstration by INNOSYS staffers, Princess Joseph and Tamala Trotman.

They, as well as Minister Hughes and her staffers told the audience that they can and will provide training to all interested persons who want to learn how to use the software.

INNOSYS boss, Mr. Langford described the software as a work in progress, and said that feedback will be utilised to improve on its usefulness as a dynamic tool of e-Agriculture in Guyana.