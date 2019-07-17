Guyana Cup horse race meet set for August 18

THE Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee is busy putting systems in place to stage the 13th annual Guyana Cup horse race meet, billed for August 18 at the Rising Sun Turf Club.

Regarded as the biggest horse race meet in Guyana, the event is once again tipped to attract the leading animals, jockeys and trainers in the sport and to provide lucrative prizes for the champions of the various races.

The eight-race programme will gallop off at noon, but gates would be open from 10:00hrs. Twenty million dollars in cash and prizes will be up for grabs, with the C Class and Lower one-mile event being the feature race of the day, with a top purse of $2M.

The winner of the category for three-year-old Guyana-bred horses would walk away with $1M.

In the G3 and Lower race, the winner will take away $400 000; while in the L3 and Lower race, which will be open to non-winners from Trinidad & Tobago and two-year-old Guyana-bred horses, the winners would receive $350 000 and $300 000 respectively.

The J3 and Lower race will be contested over a distance of seven furlongs for a prize of $300 000. The L Class race for colts and the L Class races for fillies and for mares would each carry a cash prize of $250 000.