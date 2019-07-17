MONDAY’S commissioning of a dormitory which caters to tertiary students of the hinterland pursuing studies on the coastland is a significant developmental step, as it adds to the administration’s pursuit of ensuring equal opportunity for all.

As our newspaper reported on Tuesday, the multimillion-dollar state-of-the-art facility was built to accommodate 120 students from the hinterland, who are pursuing tertiary education in various fields at institutions in Georgetown. In his address, President David Granger said the establishment of the Tertiary Students’ Dormitory was in keeping with the 10-Point Plan of Action for Hinterland Development, which he had laid out at the 2015 Conference of the National Toshaos’ Council.

The Head of State explained that the ‘Plan of Action’ is aimed at reducing the inequality between residents of the hinterland and the rest of country by eradicating poverty, promoting employment and economic prosperity, and by enhancing access to public services. “The Plan of Action has guided Government’s actions to empower hinterland residents through education, employment, economic enterprises, energy, infrastructure, land rights, poverty-reduction, public services and cultural development,” he noted.

The commissioning of the dorm is part of the overall policy of this administration in its quest to develop the hinterland. The establishment of the towns of Bartica, Lethem, Mabaruma, and Mahdia in Regions Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni); Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo); One (Barima-Waini); and Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), respectively, after only three years of being given the privilege of serving Guyanese, is one of the ‘Coalition’

administration’s most important achievements, and one of Guyana’s boldest steps towards the admirable goal of full democratic governance. That tangible and progressive step towards decentralised government is one of the APNU+AFC government’s most significant actions, aimed at equalising the standard of living, countrywide, through hinterland development.

Unfortunately, the more than two decades of a flawed policy of political patronage under the heavy fist of consecutive PPP administrations had dangerously divided Guyana into two zones. President Granger has referred to this division as the “east-west divide”. That political, social, and economic divide, His Excellency explained, separates the living

conditions of residents of lands west of Fort Island on the Essequibo River from those of Guyanese to the east. That divide has hindered national development and community advancement through the inhibition of social cohesion. The ‘Coalition’ has declared its commitment to a reversal of the PPP’s ideology of division, and backed up that commitment with actions such as the creation of the Ministry of Social Cohesion.

With 76 per cent of Guyana’s landmass being in the hinterland, President Granger said, national development depends on hinterland development. The neglect of the hinterland by the PPP government has resulted in the stagnant and backward country that the ‘Coalition inherited. Government has repeatedly declared its intention to reverse this inequitable state of affairs, and promote countrywide progress by pursuing a sustainable hinterland development strategy. And the actions of the government give credence to that commitment.

It is evident that economic growth is heavily dependent on the sustainable use of our hinterland resources. Mineral and forest resources account for the major part of Guyana’s export earnings. It is clear that the government is implementing policies and administrative arrangements to maximise earnings from mining activities in a sustainable manner.

Regarding surface resources, the president has said that adding value to Guyana’s forestry products will create new jobs; he has committed the government to move in this direction of sustainable growth, which must necessarily include environmentally-sound best-practices. Guyana’s signing of the Paris Agreement on the morning of January 12, 2015, is evidence of the government’s actions towards making that commitment a reality.

No less important than overall national growth is the improvement of the standard of living of the 113,000 Guyanese who inhabit Guyana’s interior; in fact, the two are inextricably linked.

For too long Guyana’s hinterland residents have endured a substandard existence. The majority of those Guyanese are the Akawaios, Arawaks, Arecunas, Caribs, Macushis, Patamonas, Wai-Wais, Wapichanas and Waraua: Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples. Government has declared a commitment to ensuring that all Guyanese enjoy a decent standard of living, including hinterland residents. The president said, “Your government undertakes to empower Guyana’s First Peoples to be able to sustainably provide for themselves, while ending the dependency syndrome that had characterised life in the past.”

President Granger elaborated by noting that, “Technical and agricultural institutes will be established in each hinterland region, so as to endow hinterland youth with the skills needed for them to prosper. Currently, although there may be some good jobs available, they are given to persons brought from the coast, because local residents lack the skills necessary to fill them. Instead, most [hinterland-based Guyanese] must take low-paying menial jobs. The administration is putting an end to this disparity.

Our hinterland-based brothers and sisters must have the same opportunity to succeed in life as coastal dwellers.”

The president emphasised that he views development as human development; in other words, improvement in the standard of living of citizens across Guyana. His Excellency said, “The government recognises the need for permanent institutions, jobs, farm-to-market roads, well equipped and staffed schools, airstrips, safe communities, food security, decent infrastructure and efficient services.

The establishment of the new towns is one of the first steps in the administration’s quest to equalise standards of living across Guyana’s regions.”

As the administrative centres of the various regions, it makes sense to elevate the status of the areas to towns as the government has done in four regions to date. The administration has declared that it will now invest in improving infrastructure and service-delivery to those communities and regions. Bartica, for example, needs a better stelling and proper waste disposal; Lethem requires improved water and electricity services; Mabaruma’s market must be improved, and all-weather roads must be constructed, as is being done in Mahdia. The administration has said that it will address those and other issues which have already been identified.

The task of creating better lives for all Guyanese and equalising living standards for all citizens will not be an easy one, and government must not be daunted by the magnitude of the undertaking. Instead, the administration must be applauded for remaining resolute to the commitment to improving lives. After all, government is here to serve all the people, and although Guyanese certainly know that all goals cannot be achieved overnight, government deserves to be saluted for making such bold advances, and steadfastly standing by the determination to make life better for all Guyanese.