Edghill to play division two table tennis in Portugal

FORMER Caribbean U-21 champion Chelsea Edghill has signed with Portuguese club Lusitania de Lourosa FC to play division two table tennis in Portugal.

The 22-year-old, who was named the NSC Sportswoman-of-the-Year in 2018, told Chronicle Sport yesterday that world-class players from Europe and Africa compete in the division, so she expects some fierce battles.

President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Godfrey Munroe was elated with the move and called it historic, since the signing by Edghill is pioneering.

The former Bishops’ High School student, who graduated from the Lindenwood University in Missouri, USA with a BSc in Chemistry in May this year, said she was eager to join the club after earning her degree.

MAIN FOCUS

“It was my main focus after university. It was a work in progress for years.” The national table tennis player said that the move was always “a goal to accomplish”.

Lusitania de Lourosa announced the team on Tuesday, although Edghill had agreed to the one-year (2019-2020) deal sometime prior.

The former four-time Junior Sportswoman-of-the-Year said that her intention is to dominate this season which starts in September and advance herself to division one from next year.

TRENDSETTER

Edghill, who is arguably one of the best female table tennis players Guyana has ever produced, said she hopes other Guyanese players will follow her lead or charter their own course, since there are opportunities available for the sport.

“I would encourage them to remain focussed, work hard, be humble and open to learning.”

At the unveiling, Edghill was joined by a 21-year-old Romania player and a 13-year-old Portuguese girl as the club’s new members for the season.

According to information from the club, it is hoping that the new players will hopefully elevate the club to its first women’s national division ranking.