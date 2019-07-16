Romalho wins back-to-back GuyanaNRA Record Shoots

… Goodluck, Felicien record possible at 300, 500 Ranges

FOLLOWING his win one week ago with an aggregate score of 118 points and 6Vbulls, Leo Romalho repeated as champion of the latest Guyana National Rifle Association Record Shoot held last Sunday at the Timehri Rifle Range, Yarrowkabra, Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Despite notching two points less than the previous week, Romalho recorded enough Vbulls to stave off a stern test from fellow marksman Sherwin Felicien, who also tallied 116 points, the same as Romalho. The difference was 7Vbulls to 5Vbulls.

Based on reports from the ranges, the day was hot with the wind factor being high strength to still switching from left to right with equal strength.

The mirage was running and if attention wasn’t paid to same, it would have resulted in the shooter losing the shot. As it turned out, the shooter who held his nerves came out victorious.

And two possibles were recorded on the day, veteran Ransford Goodluck was first to do so at the 300 yards range (50.5). He also ended with the most Vbulls for the day (9).

The other was recorded by Sherwin Felicien at the 500 yards range, 35.0.

Following are the full scores for the day:

Name 300 500 600 Aggregate

Leo Romalho 49.2 33.2 34.3 116.7

Sherwin Felicien 47.2 35.0 34.3 116.5

Ransford Goodluck 50.5 30.1 34.3 114.9

Roberto Tewari 47.3 32.1 34.2 113.6

Peter Persaud 47.1 33.2 30.1 110.4