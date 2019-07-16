Business School register first win at Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools Cricket

… Queen’s College suffer first loss in rain-affected day

THE Business School and Queen’s College (QC) suffered mixed fortunes on a rain-affected Monday to bowl off the second week of the Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools Cricket Tournament, in St Michael, Barbados.

QC, who were unbeaten in the opening week, went down by four wickets to Trinidad school, Fatima College, while Business School, led by an all-around effort from Ushardeva Balgobin, were able to register a 10-wicket win over the Queen’s Park Club.

FIRST WIN

At Lears, the clash was originally lessened to 30 overs, before the inclement weather further reduced the match.

Queen’s Park Club batted first and reached 119-8 off 23 overs. Right-arm leg-spinner Balgobin spun his way to 2-17 while fast bowlers Joel Gilkes (2-17), Romel Zamal (2-19) and Christopher Harry (2-30) also got wickets.

Giovanni Ramdenny led the Trinidadian team with a top score of 38.

Before Business School batted, the game was further reduced to 15 overs, and the target to 79, openers Balgobin and Jamal Montel were able to reach the total in seven overs.

The Everest CC and Zeeburg Sports Club batsman Balgobin exploded in the innings, as he scored a six to start his runs flow and a six to end it. In total, he had five sixes and two fours in a top score of 46 not out. Montel, who was more watchful at the crease, added 22 unbeaten runs.

TOUGH BATTLE

QC batted first against Fatima College, in a clash reduced to 22 overs because of rain, but found it hard to get on top of the bowling.

Both openers Navindra Persaud and Brandon Jaikaran, who had propelled Guyana’s top school to their best opening partnership (227) last Thursday, were dismissed cheaply.

Skipper Persaud finished with seven runs while his cousin Jaikaran added eight. Of the lot, only two batsmen finished in double figures (Ronaldo McGarrell with 12 and Malachi Griffith with 15 not out), before QC ended their innings on 88-7.

In reply, Fatima College, not without some difficulty, reached 89-6 in the penultimate over of their innings.

Off-spinner Amos Sarwan led QC’s bowling attack. He took 3-18 from five overs, while fellow spinners Persaud, Idris Allen, and Bhedesh Persaud supported with a wicket each.