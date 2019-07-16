Australian XI in command against England Lions

INJURY scares to a pair of Ashes aspirants overshadowed a tight contest in Canterbury where the Australian XI hold a commanding lead after three days against the England Lions.

Australian batter Matt Wade (elbow) and English quick Jamie Porter (back spasms) did not see out yesterday as the visitors finished on 6-223 at stumps, a lead of 353 runs.

Wade was hit flush on his right elbow by a Lewis Gregory short ball in the 41st over the Australian XI’s second innings. He batted on but retired hurt at tea and was sent for an X-ray that cleared him of any serious damage.

“Matthew will be reassessed in the morning but it’s unlikely he’ll bat again in this innings. However, we’re very hopeful he’ll recover in good time for the Australia – Australia A game next week,” the Australian team’s Dr John Orchard said.

While Wade’s mishap was a brutal external blow, Porter’s was more innocuous as he left the field shortly after the midway point in the day suffering back spasms. The right-armer will be monitored and it’s uncertain how much either player will feature on the final day.

Regardless of the severity of each injury, the timing is unfortunate.

England are set to name their Test side to face Ireland and their Ashes training squad this afternoon, local time, in Canterbury, with several World Cup stars expected to be rested or nursing injuries.

The 25-player Australian squad will convene in Southampton tomorrow for next week’s intra-squad clash after which the 16-player Ashes squad will be picked.

Around the injury misfortunes, the tourists edged their way into a dominant position on day three.

Having lost 6-17 in 47 balls on Monday morning, the Aussies gave the English a taste of their own medicine in the first session yesterday.

Including the wicket in the final over of day two, the hosts lost 5-35 as Chris Tremain (4-70), Jackson Bird (3-51) and Jon Holland (2-56) cleaned up the Lions tail in less than 14 overs to bowl them out for 267.

Queenslander Michael Neser did not bowl after tea on day two, due to a slight left ankle niggle but was seen bowling before the day’s play and is expected to be able to bowl to roll his arm over in the second innings.

Opening batter Joe Burns was an early casualty in the Australian XI’s second innings, caught at third slip off the bowling of Porter for nine.

Harris and Kurtis Patterson were slow and steady after lunch as the Lions seamers attacked the stumps before Porter – the pick of the home side’s bowlers – limped off the playing surface after fielding a ball at fine leg.

With a seamer down, Leach stepped up to first remove Harris three balls after the left-hander posted a watchful half-century in two-and-a-half hours, and then Patterson, whose edge ballooned to Ollie Robinson at first slip to depart for 38.

Patterson’s wicket brought Wade to the crease and three balls into his innings he was struck by Gregory, ducking into a bouncer that thudded into his right elbow.

After flexing, contracting and squeezing his hands and elbow, Wade batted on for the remaining 17 balls until tea.

But it was decided at the break for Wade to retire as a precaution, so out went Marsh and Head for the final session of the day holding a 247-run lead.

However, Head returned to the pavilion 10 balls later when he picked out Sam Northeast at backward point to give Gregory his first wicket of the innings.

Marsh was patient against the spin of Leach, happy to block the left-armer until he overpitched and was crunched back over his head for six,

Marsh and Paine put on 55 together before the all-rounder was trapped first ball after drinks, out for 26, to the delight of Robinson, who let out a thunderous roar when the umpire raised his index finger.

Leach picked up his third wicket when he held onto a skied catch off his own bowling to dismiss Paine for 38 from 68 balls, as the lead edged towards 350 in the closing stages of the day.

The Australians’ mentality all tour has been about winning, so perhaps another hour of batting is on the final day before a declaration and chance to get one over an English side before the Ashes begins. (CRICKET .com.au)