Towards eliminating racial discrimination

RACIAL discrimination continues around the world, for while discrimination exists in various forms, race has always been a major factor that influences this act. Consequently, countries, within and among themselves, have established policies, programmes and laws and have agreed to universal declarations, conventions and charters with a view to addressing this problem.

As the world reviews the progress made in addressing the problems that emerge from racial discrimination, the UN Durban Declaration of 2001 is used as the barometer in assessing where the world is, and what progress has been made. Racial cleavages will always exist, given man’s nature to seek comfort and solace in the community in which he feels secure. For instance, the record will show that there are more marriages/unions along racial lines than other diversity.

This is not because of hatred for another group, but more about commonalities that can arguably be considered comfort zones and shared value systems. If our local reality were to be examined in the context of the handling of racial issues to bring about equality, it would be accurate to say that there remain lots of work to be done.

On becoming an independent country, the Forbes Burnham People’s National Congress administration put in place national holidays reflecting the racial and cultural diversity of Africans and Indians primarily, because they were seen as the two major groups and warring factions in search of having a say in the political, economic and social life in society in furtherance of their well-being.

Where every nation has limited resources and ours has emerged out of a system of racial discrimination and divide-and-rule policies, a high level of insecurity and mistrust exists. While systems were put in place to start the appeasement of both groups with a view to bringing them together to work towards theirs and the national good, attention was not lost in seeking to recognise the importance of the smaller groups.

For instance, our Coat of Arms has the Amerindian headdress at its crown. Chinese, Portuguese, European, Indian, Amerindian and African cultural uniqueness, inclusive of religion, names, artefacts, building and food were embodied national policies in shaping the Guyanese identity. There still exists the need for structures to build on the architecture that has been established at post-independence and the early years. Article 147 of the Guyana Constitution enshrines the right to freedom of association. In the elimination of

discrimination based on the grounds of race, which Article 149 guarantees protection, it is evident that racial association is honoured, acknowledged and respected. Ipso facto, one does not have to give up identity or association with his group — political, religious, etc. — in order to ensure equitable benefits of the national patrimony and protection under the constitution.

Of concern is that the society is yet to move towards establishment of laws to strengthen, deepen and protect what the constitution has set out. Though the constitution makes provisions for the establishment of a Human Rights Commission, Ethnic Relations Commission and Indigenous Rights Commission, their physical existence and laws to guide their business and authority are absent.

In such an environment it is far from enough to bring an end to racial discrimination, when the society is still relying on the institutionalisation of efforts to forge racial equality in the immediate post-independence period.

The nation has to move beyond marking these landmarks, though significant, as ultimate achievements when in fact they represent the foundation on which to build. The racial and cultural holidays celebrated today were achieved in that era. Beyond these, there is an absence of laws to protect issues that are burning to racial groups, such as addressing ancestral land rights in the African and Amerindian communities; equal opportunity laws on access and allocation of resources; and addressing claims of discrimination in jobs and economic opportunities among racial groups.

The Durban Declaration must work for Guyanese. Fifteen years has gone, and Guyana has not moved any distance. This nation, given our history of division, should not be proud of its inaction. Given that principles of racial equality are enshrined in the constitution, the nation needs to move beyond mouthing racial unity and equality and holding expectation that such can be achieved through superficial appeals and means which are not grounded in universal respect for diversity and freedom of association. There must be a concerted movement to strengthen and deepen the immediate post-independence achievements through laws buttressed by actions.