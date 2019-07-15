Linden to be transformed into economic powerhouse

— NICIL to regularise hundreds of acres of industrial land in Linden

THE Linden Chamber of Commerce (LCC) and the National Industrial and Commercial Investment Limited (NICIL) have agreed to forge ahead with a collaborative relationship to further propel Linden into a major business destination.

This collaboration between the two major stakeholders was strengthened at a recently held meeting with its members, where investment opportunities in the town were explored. NICIL highlighted a number of new and creative initiatives geared at enhancing economic development for the township.

NICIL’s CEO, Colvin Heath-London reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to provide the required support, assistance and resources to aid in ensuring Linden’s economy becomes viable, not as a mere gateway to the hinterland, but as the hub of the region’s economic activities.

London called on the LCC Executives to play their role in this very important transformation and to not be solely dependent on the government. This, he said, can be done through the implementation of a number of projects and programmes.

“I am aware that government has made some commitment, and has already been delivering on some of those commitments, but let me state that it’s important that you the members of the business community recognise that you can play an important role in developing Linden,” Heath-London said.

“You are blessed with significant resources, especially in Linden, and location among other things, so I urge you to take advantage of these things and not take them for granted, as in another five years or so, you would better understand what I am saying here today,” he added.

While the availability of land for investment purposes is of grave concern to the LCC and the wider business community, Heath-London gave his word that NICIL and ‘Lands and Survey’ will seek to play a more meaningful role, as they recognise that they are part of the process. In this regard, he urged the business community and other interested parties to come forward and invest, as NICIL stands ready to assist those who are genuinely interested in doing so.

While the focus is on the oil-and-gas industry, which, he said, will explode in numerous opportunities and returns for the country, Heath-London urged the Linden business community to seek out ways in which they can benefit from this dynamic industry.

One way this should be encouraged is by exploring and exploiting the commercial real-estate market, as he firmly believes that both residential and commercial property value and rates can skyrocket in Linden.

QUALITY ACCOMMODATION

He suggested that they think carefully about this, as Guyana is expecting more than 20,000 expatriates in the next five years. “You don’t have to build mansions and big houses,” he said, “but what many persons who would be coming here are seeking to have is decent but quality accommodation. “People want to know that when they leave wherever they are coming from, that they can be able to access the very resources and amenities that they were accessing when they were at home or in their own country. So, like having a washing machine, dishwasher, decent bedrooms and bathrooms among other things are critically important.”

Meanwhile, President of the Linden Chamber of Commerce, Victor Fernandes said he is pleased with NICIL’s efforts to see the economic progression of Linden, and now the Chamber’s members have a refreshed understanding of NICIL and its role in the development of Linden.

Fernandes said he is more excited about the regularisation of hundreds of plots of land so that they can become assets for business transactions, and facilitate the needed space for business investment. He also expressed his gratitude to NICIL for taking the lead in enhancing Linden’s tourism product; the Watooka Guest House, and by adding to it’s attraction, a deck on the river-front

“As a primary stakeholder, NICIL’s role is of utmost importance to the development of this community. They own a significant portion of land/properties around. I am very much encouraged by the efforts of the CEO to make things happen. The Chamber will continue to lend their support to investment that would bring economic and social development to Linden,” Fernandes said.