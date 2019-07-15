Let’s Bet Sports running with Jefford’s Classic

THE Jefford’s Classic, set for August 11, has attracted the support of the Guyana Lottery Company’s betting platform– Let’s Bet Sport. The event is set for the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Linden.

At a simple, but significant ceremony on Monday morning, Brand Ambassador of Let’s Bet Sports, Rawle Toney, and coordinator of the Classic, Edison Jefford, spoke of the new partnership.

Toney, addressing the media, said Let’s Bet Sports felt it “imperative to be involved in the mainstay of track and field, moreso a mainstay of track and field in Linden.”

“Let’s Bet Sports is happy to be affiliated with a company and a brand that would have stuck to its word, stating that irrespective of all that’s happening in track and field in Linden and at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, that they would not move (from that venue),” Toney asserted.

He added: “By next year this time we should have the completion of a synthetic track (in Linden), so it’s good to see Edison and his team would have stuck to their plan, hoping that the track would come to fruition, and Let’s Bet Sports, as I mentioned earlier, we’re cementing our place alongside the Jefford Track and Field Classic for the very first year and it would definitely not be the last.”

Jefford pointed out that the support from companies like the Guyana Lottery Company “augers well for the development of our athletes.”

“This goes directly to the two million dollars in cash that we will offer our athletes on August 11. I know for sure they (the athletes) will be ready to burn the track, if you want to put it that way.”

Unlike what previously obtained when clubs benefitted, the cash incentives would now go directly to the athletes.

The top three finishers would receive $40,000, $25,000 and $15,000 respectively. The event will get underway at 09:00hrs and admission is $1,000 for adults and $500 for children.

Let’s Bet Sports apart, the event has garnered the support of the National Sports Commission, ANSA McAL Trading, Exxon Mobil, DeSinco Limited under Swiss Brand, Antarctic Maintenance and Repairs, YK Investments Pawn Shop, Jude Bike Shop and Power Producers Distributors Inc.