Jenea Knight saves the day!

— Guyana upset Bermuda 2 – 0; Lady Jags to face Antigua and Barbuda today

JENEA Knight recorded both goals for Guyana (29th, 90+2) in their 2 – 0 upset-win over Bermuda, to start their CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championships Group A campaign with three points, following Saturday evening’s entertaining encounter.

The ‘Lady Jags’, as they are more commonly known, will play Antigua and Barbuda tonight at the National Track and Field Centre, the host venue for the tournament, from 20:30 hours, in an attempt to go sit on top of the five-team group.

Prior to the game, Dr Ivan Joseph, Guyana’s head coach, at a pre-match press conference, confessed that Bermuda is by far the best team in Group A, and the game would’ve given him an idea of what are his chances of advancing; well, seems like his chances are very good.

Dr Joseph started with Anissa O’Brien in between the uprights, along with Rylee Traicoff, Jessica Myers, Kiana Khedoo, Audrey Narine, Serena McDonald, Nailah Rowe, Tiandi Smith, Brianna Dessa and captain Jade Vyfihuis.

The game was played fluently by both sides, but it was the Lady Jags who would get an early look on goal when Knight had her effort, which was hit hard, denied by the post.

Both sides looked dangerous in the attacking third, but Bermuda found it difficult to really get the ball past O’Brien, who pulled off several crucial saves.

However, in the 29th minute, after a series of attempts which were saved by Zachary Turner, Knight would score after she pounced on the ball in a goal-mouth scrimmage.

Bermuda’s Jade Stewart and Adia Gibson tried to keep the visitors in the game, but O’Brien was up to the task.

Guyana ended the first half 1 – 0 and, given the level of play in the first half, the large crowd on hand was anxious for the resumption.

It was poetry in motion watching the two sides go at each other, but never was different than the first half.

Just when it seemed like the game was going to end with a single goal, Guyana broke the tight Bermuda defence with a beautiful display of touches, starting from the midfield and an excellent finish by Knight put the icing on the cake for the Lady Jags and handed them a much-deserved three points.

“I thought we executed well in the final third. That game could’ve easily been 0 – 0 or 2 – 2. I’m pleased with the effort but it could’ve easily gone either way,” Dr Joseph told Chronicle Sport after his side’s win.

“We got physically overturned in the centre of the park a little bit and our lack of depth was exposed. But hats off to Bermuda, thought they played a good game and we were lucky to come out with the three points,” the Lady Jags head coach said.

Guyana will play Antigua and Barbuda tonight from 20:30 hours, after the St Lucia versus Bermuda encounter, and looking ahead, Dr Joseph reasoned that with the tight scheduling of the tournament, it’s important that the team simply go out and have fun.

“It’s a tough game; we had people barely hanging on. I mean this game means nothing if we didn’t take care of business, not just for today’s match, but for the other games as well,” the Guyanese coach opined.