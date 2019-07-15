GCC cricketers Lord and Shun lead Red Star CC to another win

GEORGETOWN club cricketers Devon Lord and Ryan Shun were instrumental in leading their team, the Red Star Cricket Club to another victory when the Etobicoke and District 50-Over Cricket League continued on Sunday in Toronto, Canada.

Lord, who is the GCC second-division captain, and Shun, who is a batting all-rounder for GNIC, both made runs, while the former also spun his way to three wickets.

The pair travelled from Guyana for the league, which is scheduled to conclude in late October.

POSITIVE BATTING

Red Star batted first against 4REIGNAZ CC and scored 304 before they were bowled out in 50 overs. Shun, who has been in form, steered the team back from a wobbly start of 3-8.

Batting at number three, the 23-year-old slammed three consecutive boundaries to start his innings. In total, he struck six fours and a six in a score of 61.

Lord, who batted at ten, then played a few shots to push the total past three hundred. The all-rounder struck three sixes and a four in an unbeaten score of 41.

Needing 305 for victory 4REIGNAZ were somewhat stable at 77-3 before the left arm spin of Lord destroyed the middle order, which resulted in them folding for 128. Lord nabbed 3-23 from 10 overs.

On Saturday against the Melbourne CC, both cricketers had contributed to the win.

Shun had scored an unbeaten 63 in a rain-reduced clash, while Lord had spun his way to four wickets.

This is Lord’s second year playing for Red Star, while Shun is playing for the first time this season.