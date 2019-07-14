Two dead, several injured in Soesdyke smash-up

A 44-year-old taxi driver and an unidentified woman are now dead and several persons injured following a horrific accident on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway Saturday night.

Confirmed dead is Royston Semple. Guyana Chronicle was unable to confirm the identity of the second victim. According to reports, Semple was driving motorcar HC 2554 when it collided with another vehicle PVV 535 in the vicinity of ‘Hill Foot’ on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. Semple, who did short drops along the highway, was reportedly proceeding in an easterly direction up Kuru Kuru.

Semple was rushed to the Diamond Hospital and then later to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The unidentified woman reportedly died on the spot and her remains taken to the Diamond Hospital. The injured passengers were rushed to GPH for treatment.