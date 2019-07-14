ExxonMobil Schools’ futsal tourney| CWSS inaugural champions

ON Saturday, the curtain fell on the first New Era Entertainment (NEE) in collaboration with ExxonMobil, schools’ futsal tournament that was contested amongst institutions in the mining town of Linden.

As expected, the perennially competitive Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) clinched the inaugural championship after earning a hard-fought victory over Linden Technical Institute (L.T.I.) in the final via kicks from the penalty mark at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) basketball court.

CWSS prevailed 7-6 and Kevin Dornick was named most valuable player (MVP).

In the third-place playoff, Mackenzie High School (M.H.S.) made light work of Linden Foundation 4-1.

CWSS pocketed $600,000 for the win while LTI carted off $250,000. MHS received $100,000 for their third-place finish while Linden Foundation walked away with $50,000.

All prize monies will go towards a project of the schools’ choice.

The NEE promotional group will now switch their focus to their annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil senior futsal championships that is set to be launched on Wednesday.