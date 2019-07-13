Mastermind in murder of money-changer, daughter arrested

A 37-year-old man, who was previously freed of two murder charges, was arrested in North Ruimveldt in the city, on Thursday, in connection with the murder of money-changer, Aaron Latchman and his 18-year-old daughter, Arianna.

Reports indicate that the suspect allegedly provided three men with guns and ammunition which were used to kill the Latchmans at their Better Hope East Coast Demerara home on July 4.

In total, five suspects are in police custody.

The killers allegedly told police that the suspect held in North Ruimveldt lives at Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara, and after the businessman and his daughter were killed, he took them to a house in Sophia where they “split the money, $150,000 each.”

It was revealed to police that prime suspect has been the mastermind of several of the robberies committed on America Street money-changers.

Police information technology experts had enhanced security camera footage of the gunmen who fled the scene after killing the Latchmans.

Some of the suspects in police custody include a 44-year-old called “Rastaman” of Agricola, East Bank Demerara, who was caught with the car used during the robbery; a 37-year-old vendor of Sophia called “Redman”; a 25-year-old labourer of Parika called “Marko”; and a 28-year-old of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

An autopsy performed on Aaron Latchman revealed that he sustained multiple gunshot injuries while his daughter sustained a single gunshot injury. The man was shot thrice during a scuffle in his yard.

The bandits appeared to have been familiar with Aaron Latchman’s routine and were reportedly waiting near his home.

Over the years, several money-changers have been killed during robberies in the city. The businessmen, who carry large wads of local and foreign currency, are seen as easy targets for bandits.