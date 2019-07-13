Grant-Stuart upsets strong field to cop 19th P&P Insurance cycling crown

GUYANA’S only para-cyclist Walter Grant-Stuart produced a brilliant piece of cycling yesterday, to upset a field of Guyana’s top cyclists in the feature 35-lap Schoolboys and Invitational event of the 19th annual P&P Insurance 11-race cycling meet.

Riding under overcast conditions at the inner circuit of the National Park, Grant-Stuart stuck with the peloton in the initial stages and eventually broke away with Michael Anthony, National champion Jamual John and Romello Crawford.

Known for explosive finishes, Grant-Stuart came up clutch down the back end, as he left Anthony and company in the dust to cross the finish line in one hour 17 minutes 5 seconds without an opponent in sight.

Anthony had to settle for second while Crawford finished third. Last year’s winner of the event, John, had to settle for fourth place this time around while Curtis ‘Chappy’ Dey and Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith were fifth and sixth respectively.

Closing out the top 10 were Briton John, Paul DeNobrega, Paul Choo Wee Nam and Andre ‘Padlock’ Greene in that exact order.

Meanwhile Segun Hubbard came out on top in the Veterans event with Sherwin Sampson crossing the finish line first in the Juveniles race.

The cycling meet was sponsored by the P&P Insurance Company for the 19th year and was organised by National cycling coach Hassan Mohamed.