Gov’t to introduce zoning to deter EBD land issues

– Squatting at Friendship to be addressed also

By Lisa Hamilton

ZONING of lands along the East Bank of Demerara is one method which the government plans to introduce to address land issues currently affecting residents including those residing at the village of Friendship.

This was noted by Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, who, along with Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry, visited the community on Thursday. The team interacted with residents at the Friendship Secondary School and listened to their main concerns.

It was during the question and answer segment that the extent of the land issues was brought to the prime minister’s attention. “The issues of land and squatter regularisation; these two issues seem to be at the core of the existence of Friendship hence the designation, still, ‘Friendship Squatting Area’ of ‘Friendship Squatting Scheme’.”

His observation matched previous urgings of residents for a deeper look into the land title issues and disagreements within their community where many have occupied squatting land for dozens of years.

In responding to these matters, the prime minister informed residents of the government’s plan to introduce zoning on the EBD which would largely reduce these complications.

He stated that a team, in collaboration with the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC), has plans to soon commence the activity which will identify the right ownership of land and where vacant land is available for development.

“We have set up a team with the involvement of the Lands and Survey Commission to do a mapping of the entire East Bank to see who owns what land and we have decided in Cabinet that our coalition government, particularly under the direction of President David Granger, that we should have zoning. The same problems we have here should not happen again,” he said.

“[This means] identifying lands of playfields, identifying lands that can be used by the State for schools, for community centres, for health centres, for fire stations, police stations, public hospitals, whatever it is, that is the priority,” Nagamootoo said.

Furthermore, he stated that he will request that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GLSC, Trevor Benn, revisit the community to determine the means in which some land issues raised can be addressed within the context of the law.

Speaking further, Nagamootoo told the residents of the government’s plan for the construction of roads such as the EDB to Ogle Road link, which will open up opportunities for the development of new residential, agriculture and business lands.

“Once the road is developed you will have more people settling along the route of the road and there will be a lot of interest in land because the area will have new development. Industries will be established, businesses will be established, manufacturing centres will be established, processing plants will be established, agriculture lands will be opened and there are plans for us to have a second road that will [run] all the way to Timehri,” he said.

Meanwhile, directly addressing those presently affected by land issues and squatter regularisation, he explained that rectifying this will call for a process which involves entities such as the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI), and others.

He stated that some sections of the community are fortunate to have already, the services of light and water in place, even without regularisation, and the government will work to address the outstanding challenges.

In responding to issues related to street lighting in the community, Nagamootoo reminded that this is the responsibility of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) but, in special occasions, the government can assist.

As such, he informed that he would speak with Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, about whether sections of the community can be included in the ministry’s solar panel street lighting project.

BIGGER PICTURE

He also encouraged the community members to join efforts towards developing increased representation of their issues in the cases where their NDC falls short due to political biases.

Even in the midst of these and other challenges, he called on them to step back and to take a look at the bigger picture of development which has not only been gradually taking place in Friendship, but equitably across the country.

Some of these, he noted as taking place over just a short period of time were the modernisation of the country’s airport; the renovation of 58 airstrips in the interior; increased salaries and pension; massive road constructions and expansions; solar farm projects; renovated hospitals and newly-built schools; increased funding for security; resilient education programmes for better results and positive economic reports from the international community.

“Not a single community has not been touched by the hand of change and progress however small and, therefore, we have to look at the small picture but we also have to look at the bigger picture,” he said.

“You have to step back out of your community and look at the bigger picture, the bigger canvas that is Guyana and you will see everywhere the painting of development.”

Meanwhile, Minister Henry stated that prior to arriving at the secondary school, she walked around to two communities where she observed new roads where mud dams previously existed.

She indicated the while improvements cannot occur simultaneously in each community, these are all signs that progress is being made and will continue to be made under the APNU+AFC government.

During her interactions with the residents she addressed a complaint by a resident that some school-aged children in the community are not attending school.

Minister Henry, even as she urged guardians to ensure that their children remain in school, noted that officers from the Education Ministry will be visiting the community to check on this as this specific matter is taken very seriously.

When a sports coach, Walter Scott, expressed the need for a recreational facility in the community to provide a safe space for youths to play sports, Minister Henry assured that arrangements will be made to facilitate the physical and social need.

She also pledged to make a representation to the Ministry of Public Telecommunications for the setting up of an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Hub in the community.

Also present was Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Regional Chairman, Genevieve Allen, who also took note of concerns related to telephone lines, water issues, the drainage system and a non-functioning koker in the community.

Allen reminded that, in the current period, the government is compiling a list of projects which are to be included in the 2020 budget and the Region will take into consideration some of the needs highlighted.