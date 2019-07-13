Bourda Market ‘rehab’ to be phased

–to facilitate minimal vendor relocation

THE Bourda Market is expected to be refurbished as part of the infrastructural ventures catered for under the $300M budget allocated by the Ministry of Communities (MoC) for the Georgetown Restoration Programme. The contract is expected to be signed next week, while work is hoped to commence by month-end.

When the over $32M replacement of the roof and other rehabilitative work begin on the market’s structure later this month, it will be done in segments, so as to involve minimum relocation of the vendors who depend on plying their daily trade at the market to earn their living.

And while the vendors are all ecstatic about news of improvements at the municipal market, they are still worried about what would become of them when the work begins.

Earlier this year, the vendors were paid a visit by a number of government officials during a walkabout in the Bourda Market area, who all promised to intervene and help with their issues.

“We should be able to sell somewhere while they are fixing, because, otherwise, it will be difficult for us. But, yes, we need the roof to be done. When the rain is falling, I have to move my stuff because it’s getting wet,” said Claudia Brotherson, a stallholder who has been plying her trade at the location for a few years.

MoC Coordinator of the engineering services, Naeem Khan, in allaying the vendors’ fears about mass relocation, explained that displacement of the vendors was something that has been taken into consideration, and everything will be done to ensure minimal disruption.

Khan pointed out that the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will hold the necessary discussions with stallholders and work out a reasonable relocation system. “We will do it in such a way that it will not be a big thing,” Khan said. “We will work around that. We will do it in a phased approach, where we will do sections of it so persons from one section can move to another section, and when we complete that section, they can come back.”

Khan further said, “The Municipality will start discussions with the stallholders to talk about the possible relocation. I’m not sure if they will relocate them elsewhere, or within the market, but it would be done in such a way that there will not be any extensive big relocation of everyone.”

“The majority of the work,” he said, “will be the roof work. There will be general roof works, which includes replacing all the zinc sheets, and we’ll be installing some translucent sheets to add light to the market. The rainwater system, that will be looked at as well; we will be looking at doing some rehabilitation of the sanitary facilities within the market. Also, we’re looking at works such as repairing of windows, and also some painting work to give it a facelift.”

Vendors at the Bourda Market said the rehabilitation of the roof is something that they have long since been calling for, and are happy to see it come to fruition.

Molly Hickson, who has been vending there for over 30 years, noted, “We would glad, because water coming down through all dem fine hole. We’ve been complaining for years about dese holes,” she said as she pointed to holes in the roof.

“It would be nice to see upgrade, and people might be more encouraged to come,” said Marion Shepherd, who has been vending at Bourda for some four years now, and is looking forward to the improvements, hopeful that it will help to boost business at the location. She says she would also love to see something being done about parking for customers.

“Parking is another issue,” Shepherd said, adding: “Persons don’t come in the market because they have to be driving all around. “But if they fix it and do something about the parking, we would be able to be in a better position.”

While most of the work at the market will be done on the roof, other works to improve the look of the market have also been scheduled.

It was at last Thursday’s post-Cabinet briefing that Director-General of the Ministry of Presidency, Joseph Harmon confirmed that the over $32M contract has been awarded to Builders Hardware General Supplies and Construction for the works at the Bourda Market.

Bourda is one of four city municipal markets, including the one at Kitty, which will benefit from the 2019 Georgetown Restoration Programme. Contracts have already been awarded for works at the La Penitence Market, and the continuation of construction at the Kitty Market. Works are also scheduled to be done on the East Ruimveldt Market.