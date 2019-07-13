Barbados, Jamaica win to set up CWI U-17 final round decider

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Unbeaten Barbados thrashed hosts Trinidad and Tobago by seven wickets while Jamaica edged winless Guyana, to set up a decisive final round clash in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Under-17 Championship here Friday.

Playing at the National Cricket Centre, Barbados chased down a paltry 79 to win by three wickets while at Gilbert Park, Jamaica superbly defended a modest 104 to win by five runs.

Barbados top the standings with 15.9 points with Jamaica second on 13. The two clashed yesterday at Gilbert Park, in a contest that will determine the champions of this year’s tournament.

It was fast bowler Jaden Leacock who set the stage for Barbados’ victory, producing an excellent spell to capture seven wickets for eight runs from 7.2 overs as T&T crumbled to 78 all out off 28.2 overs.

Isaiah Gomez resisted with an unbeaten 18 but was just one of three T&T batsmen in double figures as they slumped from 30 for one in the 10th over, to lose their last nine wickets for 48 runs.

In reply, Barbados were in trouble at 30 for three in the 12th over but recovered to reach their target in the 23rd over, courtesy of Nimar Bolden’s unbeaten 33 and Kevin Wickham’s 32 not out.

The pair combined in a 51-run, unbroken fourth-wicket stand which carried their side over the line easily in the end.

Jamaica, meanwhile, struggled after choosing to bat and could muster only 104 all out off 47.4 overs, as fast bowler Sheldon Charles (4-26) and Shrawan Chaitnarine (3-11) hurt the innings.

Guyana’s poor form then continued when they were bowled out for 99 off 46 overs, with Zeynul Ramsammy stroking 23 not out while Steven Wedderburn (2-7), Brandon English (2-8) and Jahieem Bartley (2-12) all picked up two wickets each.

Guyana were sliding at 45 for seven in the 23rd over but recovered after Ramsammy anchored a stand of 25 for the eighth wicket with Chaitnarine (9) and put on a further 26 for the ninth wicket with Niran Bissu (13).

With the game on edge, they lost their last two wickets for three runs in the space of five balls.

At the Brian Lara Stadium, Teddy Bishop narrowly missed out on three figures as Windward Islands went down to Leeward Islands by 13 runs.

Chasing 195 for victory, the Windwards got 96 from Bishop and 22 from Jedd Joseph, before declining to 181 for nine of their 50 overs.

They had looked on course for victory at 104 for three in the 28th over after Bishop put on 54 for the third wicket with Ojay Matthews (13) and a further 50 for the fourth wicket with Jedd Joseph.

However, Anderson Amurdan snatched three for 19 and Akadianto Willett, two for 32, as the Windwards lost six wickets for 75 runs.

Bishop faced 109 balls and struck 12 fours.

Earlier, Clinton Reece top-scored with 67 while Kenny Sutton got 55 as the Leewards, sent in, gathered 194 all out off 49.2 overs.

Fast bowler Tyran Theodore grabbed five for 42.