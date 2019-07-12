Teen accused of murder placed in juvenile holding centre

A 17-year-old youth, who allegedly stabbed his friend to death as a result of a $500 gambling debt, was on Thursday, July 11, 2019, arraigned before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for manslaughter.

The teen, who is a resident of New Providence, East Bank Demerara (E.B.D) was placed before the Children’s Court, where the matter was heard in camera, in accordance with the rules and laws of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Particulars alleged that the teen, on July 7, 2019, at, Grove, E.B.D, unlawfully killed 21-year old Mervin Squires.

The teen was not required to plead to the capital offence and was placed in the custody of the Juvenile Holding Center. The matter was adjourned until July 19, 2019.

Reports are that a group of men were gambling (with cards) when Squires and the 17-year-old young man had an argument over money.

According to one eyewitness, Squires and his attacker had an argument over a $500 gambling debt.

“They were gambling cards and Squires pulled off his attacker’s gold chain from around his neck. Then is one big fight, and Squires get ‘juck’ with an ice pick,” he said.

Squires was then taken to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to one relative, Squires’ mother, who is a teacher, received the news of her son’s demise while she was at church.

The relative explained that the duo were friends and would usually socialize and hang out at the corner together.

“This is very sad, they were good friends who would lime and hang out and gaff a lot,” the relative said. “He was stabbed with an ice pick and a knife.”