Independence of judiciary, rule of law must be maintained at all times

Dear Editor

THE Judiciary has noted with grave concern an article in the today’s Guyana Chronicle Newspaper captioned “‘We have a right to protect taxpayers’ money’ – AG flays ‘PSC’s hypocritical’ stance on Dipcon matter… PM says judge’s action smacks of vendetta” in which aspersions are cast on the judiciary in relation to a matter before the Court.

The independence of the Judiciary and the rule of law must be maintained at all times.

The Judiciary would like to emphasize that anyone who is dissatisfied with a judgement or a decision of a court has a right of appeal, and this is the avenue by which a lawful challenge to any judgement or decision can be made. The Judiciary once again reaffirms its independence and integrity.

Regards

Supreme Court