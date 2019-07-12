Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward Cup concludes tomorrow

… Teams urged to be at venue 15:00hrs

AFTER being postponed previously, due to the inclement weather, this year’s Hamilton Green Cup Inter-Ward/Village 9-a-side Knockout Football Tournament has tomorrow as the new date for the conclusion of the annual event.

The final will be played at the Den Amstel ground, West Coast Demerara and according to coordinator Lennox Arthur they are busy getting the venue prepared to host what is anticipated to be an exciting battle for the coveted first prize and trophy.

The day’s activities will start with the staging of the quarter-finals, before the respective winners collide in the semi-finals to determine the two finalists.

The opening salvo will see Mahaicony take on Bagotville and many believe the anticipated fireworks in this game could set the tempo for the remaining encounters.

In the game to follow, Timehri do battle with Charlestown and this too promises to be a sizzling affair.

John Steele, Andy Higgins, Prince Pollard and Dexter Welcome will lead Timehri’s charge for victory, while Keiron Solomon, Jamal Cozier, Solomon Austin and Jermin Junor will attempt to secure Charlestown’s spot in the semis

Tyrone Khan’s Soesdyke then tackle Liliendaal in the next encounter.

Pouderoyen then take the field against Sophia and the former might need all the home support then can muster to get past their opponents, especially with Peter and Ernie Smith and Jermaine Nedd in their lineup.

Goed Fortuin collide with De Kinderen in the next game with Ashley and Anthony Harding, Courtney Liverpool and Michael Trapp, the key for victory, while Colin Henry, Adrian Johnson and Steffon Coleman anticipated doing the same for De Kinderen.

Adrian Aaron, Joshua Brathwaite, Lennox Cort and Tevin Curry will lead Bourda Blues in their encounter against Mocha, who will have in their lineup the likes of Orville and Dorville Stewart along with Rollex Smith and Kevin Gordon.

Den Amstel Back Street host Zeelugt and this encounter should bring out large home support.

In the final quarter-final game, Uitvlugt tackle Vreed-en-Hoop in what is a fitting feature.

Jamal Harvey, Trayon Bobb, Jamal Petty, Seon Bobb and Louis Primo will be the driving force behind Uitvlugt’s pursuit of a win, while Curtis Garraway, Trevon Adams, Seon Stephens and Jamal Mounter will be responsible for Vreed-en-Hoop’s chances of progressing.

Teams will be battling for a chance to claim the John Fernandes $300 000 first prize and Prime Minister Trophy, while the second-placed team will take away the Courtney Benn-sponsored $100 000 and trophy.

Among the sponsors so far are Techno mills, Ready Mix, Sataur Gafoor, E.C. Vieira, BEV Enterprises, BK International, IPA, New Thriving, Ricks and Sari, E-Networks, Starr Computers, NAMILCO, Sparta Family, Cummings Electrical, National Sports Commission, Star Entertainment, Alfro Alphonso, Guyana Police Force, GuyOil, Minister of State, Prime Minister and Ministry of Legal Affairs.