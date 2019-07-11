Serena to face Simona Halep  in Saturday’s Wimbledon final

SERENA Williams made light work of Barbora Strycova to reach the Wimbledon final and stand one win away from a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

The American was just too powerful for the Czech in a 6-1 6-2 win that set up a final against Romania’s Simona Halep.

Williams, 37, said she tried to “tap into that younger Serena” in a dominant display that will make her the oldest Grand Slam women’s singles finalist.

She took just 59 minutes to win and continue her bid for an eighth title.

“It feels good to be back in the final,” said Williams, who was runner-up to Angelique Kerber last year and will be appearing in the grass-court showpiece for an 11th time on Saturday.

Williams is aiming to draw level with Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles and also win her first major title since becoming a mum in September 2017.

In 33-year-old Grand Slam semi-final debutant Strycova, she was facing a player she had met three times before without dropping a set.

And she was not going to spoil that record here, establishing breaks in the fourth and sixth games before taking the set with her 44th ace of the championships.

While Williams is a firm favourite on Centre Court, the crowd wanted to see more of a match and cheered every half chance, net cord or winner that went Strycova’s way.

But despite the support, the world number 54 seemed lost in the occasion and unable to turn to the serve-and-volley game that had served her so well in the dismantling of British number one Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile,Simona Halep says she feels “mentally stronger” for the “big challenge” of facing Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Halep beat Elina Svitolina 6-1 6-3 to reach her maiden final at the All England Club, where she will meet seven-time champion Serena Williams.

The Romanian has won just one of her 10 meetings with American Williams, coming at the WTA Finals in 2014.

“I will believe that I have my chance to win against her,” said Halep, 27.

“Of course, I respect a lot what she has done and what she’s doing.

“But now I feel stronger mentally facing her. We will see what is going to happen. It’s just a big challenge for me.”

Seventh seed Halep – whose previous best finish at Wimbledon was reaching the 2014 semi-finals – wrapped up victory over Ukrainian eighth seed Svitolina in one hour 13 minutes.(BBC Sport)