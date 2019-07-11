Luberfiner filters for all podium finishers at second GMR&SC National Race of Champions

LUBERFINER, a special brand of oil filters designed for racing will be handed out to all podium finishers at the second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s National Race of Champions.

This was confirmed yesterday by Vice President, Hansraj Singh, who indicated that the brand’s local distributor, Special Auto, is on board with the event.

“We of course want to thank Special Auto for joining us in this championship. They have been a sterling sponsor of motorsport locally,” he added.

Meanwhile, the company’s proprietor, Shan Seejattan, in an invited comment stated, “These brand of filters are what the professionals use. I use it in my Group Two race car as well as my endurance cars and even my drag racing cars.”

“So they are high performance filters built to undergo great amounts of racing. The reason we are giving them to the podium finishers is that we want them to see this about the brand.”

The second national race of Champions is billed for July 21st at the South Dakota Circuit.

The sponsors are E-Networks, Tropical shipping, BM Soat Auto Sales, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Miracle Optical, Choke Gas Station, Special Auto, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machine Shop, Blue Spring Water, Motor Trend, Ramchand Auto Spares, Power Line Automotive and KGM security.

The club is planning a 21-race programme which is expected to feature both bikes and cars in addition to its newly-installed time attack feature.