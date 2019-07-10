Ministry of Communities launches inter-agency task force

…to shape Urban Development Master Plan

THE Ministry of Communities on Tuesday launched its Inter-Agency Task Force to shape its Urban Development Master Plan. The well-constructed plan, formed in 2002, will be the blueprint to usher in future development of the city for the next 10 to 20 years, as oil production rises.

Present at the launch was Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore, who was appointed by the council to represent the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown, along with other government officials. It became necessary that urban planning includes the challenges and developments that are consistent with the oil and gas sector.

The task force is a framework aim to serve as a guide for investors on investments and development of urban areas and it’s essential for the task force to pay attention to critical areas of urban management. Some of its functions are:-

To coordinate the overall development process and crafting of the Urban Development Master Plan for Georgetown and its surroundings; prepare a workplan to guide the activities of the task force; third, draft Terms of Reference for procurement of a consultancy firm to prepare the Master Plan; finally, determine the content of the Master Plan, to name a few.

Deputy Mayor Mentore emphasised how the task force will add value to the city, since it will enable the input of its various efforts through its opening stages. He also added that the plan would not be done in isolation: examining stakeholders’ involvement will be done at every level, and the plan will facilitate consideration to use mass transit, such as train and buses, with an effort to reduce greenhouse gases, keeping in mind our “Green Initiative.”