Handscomb to play World Cup semi-final

PETER Handscomb will make his World Cup debut, Marcus Stoinis is fit to play despite carrying two side injuries, but Justin Langer refused to guarantee Glenn Maxwell’s spot as Australia steel themselves for their biggest one-day game in four years.

Matthew Wade is also in contention to play after being drafted into their 15-man squad, as the reigning 50-over champions look to overcome injury and defeat England’s formidable ODI side at Edgbaston.

Stoinis looks likely to retain his spot in Australia’s middle order for the semi-final tomorrow after passing a fitness test with flying colours two days out from the knockout clash in Birmingham.

The all-rounder appeared uninhibited at a combative training session yesterday, bowling for around 30 minutes at full pace before batting for more than an hour.

“He looks good,” said coach Justin Langer. “It was a very good net session actually; there

was a bit of heat again, it was very competitive and that always brings the best out in Stoin. He did a good job today and he’s fit to go.”

But Langer was coy when quizzed further on the XI, specifically on whether Stoinis and Maxwell would play, saying only: “We’ll pick our 11 and you’ll see it at the toss.”

Langer has previously said Maxwell needs to work on playing short-pitched bowling.

The right-hander, who has been out to bouncers in each of his last three innings, was peppered by short balls at training yesterday by speedsters Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins only days after Starc pinned him with a lifter in the nets in Manchester.

England speedsters Jofra Archer and Mark Wood aren’t shy about taking a look upstairs – they have the more wickets from short-pitched balls than any other bowler at the tournament with 10 and six scalps respectively.

While fellow quick Liam Plunkett said Maxwell wouldn’t be a particular target, he doesn’t expect they’ll hold back either.

“Generally, our quick bowlers will bowl short balls anyway, no matter who’s batting, it’s not something we specifically target,” said Plunkett.

“It depends on the situation of the game, but I’m sure he’ll get a few like he does in any game, like any other batsman does.”

Maxwell’s strike-rate is among the highest at the tournament, while Stoinis has played a key role with the ball at various stages during the tournament, but the pair have collectively averaged a tick over 20 with the bat.

“With his experience, if he plays, then we’re confident he’ll do a really good job.”

Langer guaranteed Handscomb’s spot in the XI after he was brought into the squad for the injured Shaun Marsh last week, with the right-hander well versed with this ODI side.

Handscomb, fresh off 149 runs at 74.50 for Australia A in recent one-day games, played in all 13 of Australia’s ODIs leading into the World Cup before Steve Smith replaced him.

“He deserves it, he was really stiff not to be on this tour,” Langer said of Handscomb. “He was so unlucky not to be in the initial squad after what he’d done to help us get to that point.

“He’s in good form, he played well for Australia A, he gives us nice balance through that middle order, he’s got great temperament, he plays the spin well and he’s on top of his game. So he’ll definitely play.”(Cricket.com.au)