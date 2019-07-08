Youth dies in Golden Grove accident

AN early morning accident at Golden Grove, West Berbice, has resulted in the death of a young man while his friend has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

Dead is Lincoln Carmichael, 21, while his friend, whose name was given as Shamar Hercules, also 21, has been hospitalised in a critical condition. Both men lived at Seafield, West Berbice.

Reports are that the two young men were travelling in a Nissan Bluebird motorcar around 04:00hrs on Sunday when Hercules, who was driving at the time, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

They were seen hanging out with friends earlier at the village of Hopetown prior to the accident. Reports are that the driver may have been speeding since the car crossed the roadway and crashed into the utility pole.

Police are investigating the accident.