St John the Baptist Primary still ‘top school’ in Reg. 7

–President to deliver feature address at graduation

WHEN the results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) were released recently, it proved that the St John the Baptist Primary School in Bartica is still a force to reckon with, having secured five of the top ten spots in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Leading the posse with 512 marks is Sumehra Jardine, followed by Simeon Sears, Malachi Mahadeo, Cianna Ketwaroo, and Angelena Johnson with 481, 477, 474 and 473 marks respectively.

St John has laid the foundation for some of the best products of the country, among them President David Granger, and continues to produce high-fliers in various aspects.

Since the appointment of the ‘Coalition’ government in 2015, President Granger has been injecting a steady flow of cash and kind into the region so as to ensure that the children there have ample access to education, and are adequately equipped with the tools necessary to excel.

The region has been in receipt of a “big bus” to take the children to and from school, while a number of students got bicycles. Boats were also given to Bartica, the region’s Seat of Administration, to ensure that the children in the riverine communities can attend school regularly.

During a recent visit to Bartica, President Granger reportedly stopped by at St John’s to encourage the children to always put their best foot forward.

While there, he committed to continue providing transportation to students across the country, particularly boats to those who live in riverine areas, so they can get to school.

And, as has been his wont since taking office in 2015, President Granger pledged that as long as he remains in office, there will be no gap between the coastland and the hinterland when it comes to educational opportunities, and as such, the residents of Region Seven can look forward to much more being done to improve their lot.

“Bartica is not ‘bush’; it is a part of Guyana like any other part; like Rosehall, Corriverton or New Amsterdam. Bartica is the administrative centre of a region which is bigger than the Netherlands; you cannot administer a region from a village. Bartica has and will get more public services; it has a large population. Bartica has every reason to be a town,” the President had said when last he was there.

With St. John the Baptist’s graduation ceremony set for Wednesday, President Granger has already signaled that he’ll be there in person to deliver the feature address.

HIGH ON TECHNOLOGY

The five high-achievers not only came from the same school, but also the same class, which is a significant achievement for their teacher, Ms. Allison Jack, since it was her first Grade Six class.

She told the Guyana Chronicle that her method of teaching involves mostly the use of technology.

She said that the children understood the concepts of the work better, through visual representation, creative videos, and more, all of which she got from YouTube.

Ms. Jack said that though her method of teaching is a bit on the expensive side, owing to the poor Internet connections in Bartica, she makes it her duty to invest in data so as to ensure all her lessons are understood.

The effectiveness of the method was proven, the teacher said, as her entire class did well at their exams.

And even though this was her first Grade Six class, she said that given the success of the technological method, she would like to encourage all teachers to utilize the variety of creative tools and materials that are available on the Internet.

And in keeping with President Granger’s alluding to the country being transformed into a digital State, several ICT hubs have been created and several schools across Guyana received IT labs so that students can have access to technology.

Jack said that if guided and used correctly, these can be used to the advantage of children, and improve their academic performance in school.