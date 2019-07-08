One dead, one hospitalised in Cullen accident

RESIDENTS of Cullen, Region Two, woke up to witness a horrific accident which caused the death of Premnarine Rampersaud after the car he was travelling in crashed into a Flamboyant tree in the village.

Rampersaud was a resident of Lot 90 Second Avenue, Bartica. The other passenger of the car suffered a broken limb while the driver of the car fled the scene. The accident reportedly occurred around 7:00 hours Sunday morning.

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, the car was heading in the southern direction when the driver of HB6973 lost control and slammed into a tree. After hearing the loud impact, residents rushed to the scene where they immediately put one of the passengers in a car and transported him to the Suddie Public Hospital. Other residents were assisting the other passenger out of the car.

“His feet pinned down, we were trying to get him out but it was difficult. It was so fast, we tried saving his life but he was pinned down; we called the police and the ambulance, but no one showed up until one hour after” residents said.

A truck driver, who was passing, managed to pull the car out from the tree when residents managed to lift the body of Premnarine out of the car. He was immediately rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

His wife, who visited the scene, screamed loudly when she saw him; she was very traumatised. She screamed, “Oh God, is that I bring out here for”.

She mentioned that they were not from the Essequibo coast and they were visiting for an occasion.

The deceased body was transported to the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. Police are continuing their investigations.