Marverick DeAbreu turns himself in

Marverick DeAbreu, who was wanted by the police in connection with assault committed on gay rights activist Joel Simpson, turned himself into the custody of ranks of the Brickdam Police station this afternoon.

The 29-year-old man was accompanied by his attorney, Siand Dhurjon.

Police issued a bulletin for De Abreu last week after the man was cited as being one of the men involved in the assault of Simpson which occurred on June 15, 2019 at the Bourda Market in city.

Simpson, who is the head of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD),was beaten by a group of individuals who have since been labelled “homophobic.”

See related story here:

–Gay rights activist assaulted by gang

Following the incident, which left Simpson bruised mainly to his hands, knees and sides, the SASOD boss took to his social media page to detail what had occurred.

On Sunday, a concerned citizen told the newspaper that since the bulletin was issued, De Abreu was spotted in a nightclub and the source reported such. However, he noted that the man seemed to be untouchable since he was seen in the company of police ranks who later left him in the company of others at the club.

De Abreu is currently before the court for wounding popular Trinidadian soca artiste, Rodney ‘Benjai’ Le Blanc in 2017 and has been rumoured to be involved in several other physical confrontations.