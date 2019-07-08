A rare pink diamond and gem

Dear Editor,

GROWING up as a kid and passing the No. 19 Village, Berbice, it was always a magnificent view to admire this huge building from the public road and I always thought some wealthy family owned it and one day I hope to witness/view it closer.

Some years ago, I managed to visit a couple of times and lo and behold, it was the most breathtaking experience to actually see it closely and I just imagined myself being part of history. I have always had a passion for historical artifacts or anything historical and hands down, this historical architecture known as The East Lothian House with 99 windows and one closed off, is a rare pink diamond and a gem. The current owner from a private audience did indicate to me that at some stage it will be demolished, because it will cost a fortune to restore and that is sad.

I am not sure what the Guyana Tourism Authority’s stance is with the preservation of historical architectures still around, but my personal belief is that if we use the hammer guys to tear them all down, I honestly don’t think we are serious about tourism.

Attached is a photographic image of the historical architectural treasure in Berbice.

Regards,

Trevor Pemberton