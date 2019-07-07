One dead, one critical following West Berbice crash

Lincoln Carmichael

An early morning accident at Golden Grove, West Berbice resulted in the death of a  young man while his friend has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

Shamar Hercules

Dead is Lincoln Carmichael. His friend , whose name was given as Shamar Hercules,  has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

The car involved in the accident.(RDC Region Five photo)

Reports are that the two young men were travelling in a Nissan Bluebird motorcar around 0500hrs today when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

Police are investigating the accident.

