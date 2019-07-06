The marijuana debate

IT augurs well for a society when its citizens can have open, frank and honest discourse on matters of importance to them. It is the essence of democracy, for, in giving expression to views, and in sharing ideas and knowledge, we, humankind, engage in exercising one of the most basic, yet taken-for-granted functions of our social existence and growth.

Whether one is a supporter or user of marijuana (‘ganja’ or ‘pot’) and/or hemp is not the focus of the discussion here; our focus is that, in the exercise of respect to our fellow Man, tolerance will be brought to bear on a discussion that has been ongoing for years, but has been brought to the fore in fits and starts. It has emerged yet again, and in this instance with more intensity, focus and militancy.

What the society knows is that marijuana is a criminalised product. The society is aware of police raids and captures. Persons caught using or possessing this substance, or planting it, are liable for prosecution and incarceration. What is also known is that penalty seems to be at the discretion of the presiding magistrate. There has been public condemnation of the penalty attached to the possession and/or use of this substance; the absence of universality in convictions in regard to cases involving this substance; comparison of penalty attached to convictions in regard to this substance with other substances that are considered hard drugs; and calls for a review of its criminalisation.

Society has also seen users of the product ‘getting high’ and displaying pleasant and not-so-pleasant reactions and conduct. At a cultural level, marijuana is seen by our Rastafarian brothers and sisters as a “wisdom weed”, the usage of which forms part of their religious beliefs and praxis. Musicians, the most notable of whom was Robert “Bob” Marley, have celebrated its usage in songs, and have openly used it on stage. Its usage has also been seen in movies, including its paraphernalia, with the gathering of users in communal interaction. The open smoking of marijuana was, moreover, seen as an act of resistance to sections of society and the political system that saw Rastafarians as fringe elements.

In short, marijuana use is part of our culture, and has been revered by some, celebrated by others, and shunned by most. Unlike marijuana, hemp (a type of marijuana plant) is not known to the society, and conversations on this will also be useful in helping to bring about knowledge, and creating awareness and understanding. Additionally, there are other sides to these products that the society is deserving of knowing, because they would lend to society being more informed, and would guide actions and reactions going forward.

The academic community has weighed in on the matter. Our Caribbean sociologist, Dr. Barry Chevannes has proposed the possibility of expanding the use of the product in pharmacology and in industry, along with government playing a role through an intensive education drive, particularly among young people, to reduce the demand for the drug.

It is said that in the 1970s, two University of the West Indies (UWI) researchers developed from marijuana a drug called Canasol for the treatment of glaucoma. Hemp has also been found to have several industrial applications, including in the manufacture of rope, cloth, and other products. And while recreational use of marijuana remains controversial, medical practitioners have advanced its utility as a drug in dealing with illnesses such as cancer and glaucoma.

The USA National Eye Institute reported thus: “Studies in the early 1970s showed that marijuana, when smoked, lowered intraocular pressure (IOP) in people with normal pressure and those with glaucoma,” and may slow the progression of the disease, preventing blindness. In the USA, 20 states have decriminalised marijuana for medical use. Jamaica has amended its drug law, which partially decriminalises small amounts to allow for lawful medical use, a reform that has been described by Minister of Justice Mark Golding as “long overdue.”

This is not to say that there is no adverse side effect in the use of marijuana. For it has been found that overuse can lead to dependency, and can alter memory and emotions. There is also a business (economic) side to the production and sale of the product and its by-products. In addition to creating income-generating opportunities, states also stand to benefit through taxation.

For instance, Colorado, one of the first two USA states to legalise marijuana in 2012, garnered tax revenue of US$44M in 2014, which has moved to US$73.5M in the first seven months of this year; and if kept apace, is projected to reached US$125M. We are encouraged that government has adopted a policy which will address one of the bigger problems in our society: The overcrowding of the prison. The proposed amendment of the law for the removal of custodial sentences for persons found with up to 30 grams of marijuana in their possession is in keeping with a commitment made by President David Granger.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, the decision to approve the proposal was arrived at after extensive discussions and reviews. It stated that while possession remains an offence, persons will not be sentenced to terms of imprisonment as obtained in the past. “This is the first of several steps that government intends to take as it considers the recently submitted Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Report on the usages of marijuana, and in particular usages by our Rastafarian brothers and sisters who require it for use in their worship and sacrament,” the Ministry of the Presidency said on Tuesday.

Over the years, several persons have been placed behind bars for having small amounts of marijuana in their possession; a move which has been frowned upon, given the overcrowding of the country’s prisons. Once found in possession of more than five grams of cannabis, a person can be sentenced to three years in jail. Now that Cabinet has granted its approval, it is likely that Government will fast-track its efforts at amending the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Control Act in the National Assembly, to remove custodial sentences for possession of up to 30 grams of marijuana. The debate and conversations will continue around this, and this is good, as it would no doubt also lead to the sharing of knowledge and understanding of the usage, policies and laws governing the product.