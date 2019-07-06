Senior Supt. Michael Kingston acting crime chief

SENIOR Superintendent Michael Kingston has been appointed acting Crime Chief while the substantive officer and Deputy Commissioner, Lyndon Alves, remains on administrative leave to allow for an investigation into alleged wrongdoing according to the Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon.

Harmon, during a post-Cabinet press briefing on Thursday, said that once the final statement on the investigation concludes, it will be handed over the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, who will then present the findings to Cabinet for an ultimate decision.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, assured that all is well with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) following allegations against Alves. “We have everything in control and that even he who is at the very highest, when they misbehave, we are going to conduct an investigation to find out whether it is the truth. A good administration gets to the truth.

We are not going to have a perfect police force just like any police force in the world,” the Public Security Minister remarked recently at a commissioning ceremony at the Forensic Lab at Sophia, Greater Georgetown on Wednesday.

Alves was suspended from Monday, June 24, days after the police force stated that reports of alleged corruption in the Berbice division were being investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).