Money changer was shot thrice, daughter once in chest – autopsies

AUTOPSIES on the bodies of businessman, Aaron Latchman, and his daughter, Ariana Latchman, revealed that he was shot twice to the right shoulder and once to the left while his 18-year-old daughter was shot once to the chest resulting in haemorrhage which led to their deaths.

The autopsies were performed on Friday.

Police in ‘C’ Division are hunting two suspects who shot and killed the businessman and his daughter on Thursday afternoon, as they were entering their property at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara. The two had just returned from the city when the robbers pounced on them.

Eyewitnesses say the bandits approached the money changer and demanded cash and valuables but he refused and a fight started between him and them.

A number of shots were fired and both Aaron and Ariana Latchman were shot multiple times before falling to the ground. The bandits then secured their loot and made good their escape. During the escape, money reportedly fell out of the bag containing the bandits’ loot and was picked up by a nearby vendor.

The father and daughter were picked up and rushed to a city hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. Police are working on the theory that the two might have been trailed from the city to their address by the two bandits who killed them. Residents described the now deceased as quiet and decent people and are calling on the police to bring the perpetrators to justice.