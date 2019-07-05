Man shot dead at Middle Road

Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot dead at Middle Road, La Penitence on Friday night.

Dead is Leon Hescott called ‘Dudu’ who was said to be in his mid-30s.

The man was shot sometime after 20:00 hours .When this publication visited the scene, residents offered no comment on the man’s passing. However, persons spoke of the man’s affectionate character on social media posts.Police are investigating the incident.

The Hescotts are no strangers to the police.

Reports are that at least three of the man’s brothers were all killed by the bullet, dating as far back as 1996. In 2006 and in 2007, two Hescott brothers died in separate homicides. In 2009 one of the brothers, Ryan Hescott, was shot by the police during a raid.

The family was in constant run-in with the police during those years.