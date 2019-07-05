‘Green Machine’ rev into action today with Tokyo 2020 Games in sight

GUYANA’S Sevens Rugby side, Green Machine, will embark on a familiar journey when they get into action today in the Rugby Americas North 7s 2020 Olympic Qualifier in the Cayman Islands at Bodden National Sports Complex.

Green Machine, led by player/coach Claudius Butts, are placed in ‘Pool B’ with defending champions Jamaica, hosts Cayman Islands and Trinidad and Tobago. Over in ‘Pool A’, Mexico will face Bermuda, Barbados and Canada in the preliminary rounds.

Butts will have the services of Richard Staglon Peabo Hamilton, Dominic Lespierre, Vallon Adams, Patrick King, Jamal Angus, Ryan Gonsalves, Godfrey Broomes, Avery Corbin, Dwayne Schroeder, and Ozie McKenzie.

Sherlock Sam (technical director) and Akeem Fraser (physiotherapist) are the other members of Guyana’s travelling contingent.

Guyana will open their campaign against Trinidad and Tobago at 12:00hrs followed by a clash with Cayman Islands at 14:45hrs.

Green Machine will then close day one against Jamaica, the two that defeated them two consecutive finals (2017 & 2018), at 17:20hrs.

With the Canadian Men failing to qualify for the Olympics directly through the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, they will be attending with hopes of being successful through the regional qualification tournament.

They will be without the services of Connor Braid, Justin Douglas, Lucas Hammond, Admir Cejvanovic and Luke McCloskey due to injury.

Canada have not attended the RAN Sevens since they won in 2016, when Trinidad and Tobago were the hosts.

The top team in the Men’s category will qualify for the Olympics directly and the second- and third-placed teams will have another opportunity to qualify through the Repechage tournament in 2020.

Jamaica, champions over the last two years are expecting to be finalists against Canada. However, Guyana have come close twice with narrow defeats in recent finals.

If there is a surprise in either group it could cause problems for the favourites Canada. Jamaica or Guyana are the teams to watch but keep one eye on Mexico who could cause an upset.

Mexico Women and Jamaica Men were both repeat winners at the RAN Sevens held at the Bellevue Polo Grounds in Barbados last year.