ExxonMobil U-14 Schools Football tournament| Boys’ round of 16 commences today

THE Boys’ round-robin phase of the 2019 ExxonMobil Schools U-14 Football tournament gets going today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

From 12:50hrs Marian Academy will clash with East Ruimveldt while Cummings Lodge play Ann’s Grove.

At 13:40hrs, St John’s College meet President’s College while on pitch two, Carmel Secondary School challenge Golden Grove.

Dolphin Secondary and Tutorial go toe-to-toe from 14:30hrs while St Mary’s and New Campbellville do battle on pitch two.

North Ruimveldt Multi and Queenstown Secondary are the last two teams to occupy pitch one at 15:20hrs with Lodge Secondary taking on Charlestown Secondary on pitch two.

Ladies’ action also continues this weekend with matches from 10:00hrs.

Uitvlugt play Lodge Secondary and New Campbellville take on Tucville.

From 10:50hrs, East Ruimveldt will oppose St Mary’s while Charlestown Secondary lock horns with St Stanislaus College.

Ann’s Grove face Annandale in an all-East Coast clash from 11:40hrs with Dolphin competing with Richard Ishmael.

The tournament is also sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health and PEPSI.