Money changer, daughter killed during Better Hope robbery

Police are investigating the murder of former national cricketer Aaron Latchman and his daughter Arriana Latchman,19 who were killed during a robbery at their home at Better Hope on this afternoon.

Police said information so far received that the money changer and his daughter arrived at their home at Lot 58 Robert Street,Better Hope in a motorcar and as they existed, they were confronted by the men.

During a struggle, the perpetrators shot the victims multiple times and escaped with a bag containing cash.

The victims were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where they succumbed to their injuries.

No arrests have been made.