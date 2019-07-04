‘Goldfields’ suspends operations as workers strike

…evacuate non-essential staff from site

GUYANA Goldfields, on Wednesday, announced that it had suspended operations at its Aurora Mine, owing to industrial unrest by workers.

In a release, the Canadian mining company said a portion of the workforce employed by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, AGM Inc. (“AGM”), has blocked delivery of ore to the mill. “As a safety precaution, the company has decided to temporarily suspend operations until a resolution is reached with the striking workers, and is in the process of evacuating all non-essential personnel from site, including the striking workers.”

The company said it believes the stoppage was the result of a misunderstanding concerning the management and relationship between AGM and certain open pit mining contractors.

“AGM has been examining options to improve mining performance in order to ensure Aurora’s long-term future. No decisions have been made concerning any possible changes to the mining operation at this time,” the company said. “The company is actively working along with its employees and adhering to applicable laws and regulations and is facilitating communication with the relevant Governmental labour authorities to understand and address employees’ concerns and to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.

The company is making arrangements to have the strikers meet with representatives of the Ministry of Labour to mediate the dispute.”

Work on the underground exploration decline remains unaffected. Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.