Couple was shot to head at Eteringbang– autopsies

By -
0
0
A gun, with matching rounds, which was recovered from the scene.

AUTOPSIES done on a businessman and his reputed wife, who were found dead Friday last at Eteringbang in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni region, revealed that the cause of death was gunshot injuries to the head from contact range.

Reports indicate that the investigations are being treated as a murder/suicide.
Dead are Munishwar Ramkellawan called ‘Harry’, a 36-year-old businessman of Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni River, and his reputed wife, Marianny Martinez, 26, a Venezuelan. Police said the incident occurred between 03:00 hours and 17:15 hours on Friday at Eteringbang Landing. Investigations revealed that the couple were in a common- law relationship and operated a fuel business from the premises where they lived on Eteringbang Landing.

According to eyewitnesses, about 15:00 hrs on Thursday, the couple was seen imbibing at their residence; they continued the activity into the wee hours of Friday morning when they were seen engaged in a heated argument. They later reportedly entered their premises and sometime thereafter, two gunshots were heard. Police said around 17:50 hrs on Friday, an employee of the couple discovered their bodies on their bed. Ramkellawan’s body bore a single suspected gunshot wound to the right side of his head whilst Martinez’s bore a single gunshot to the left side of her head. A 9mm Taurus pistol, along with eight live rounds, was found on the bed between the two bodies and two spent shells were found in the room.
Police investigations are ongoing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR