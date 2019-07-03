Minister Sharma receives warm welcome at Infrastructure Ministry

NEWLY-APPOINTED Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma, was formally introduced to the various Heads of Agencies and staff within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Ministry, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson welcomed and congratulated Sharma on his new appointment and encouraged him to enjoy his tenure working with the ministry.

In meeting the staff and Heads of Agencies, he (Sharma) requested them to share their agency’s 2019 work programme with him even as he highlighted amicable solutions to challenges.

Within the coming days the Ministers will meet to discuss their future plans for the Ministry. However, at this time, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has extended a warm welcome to Minister Sharma and looks forward to working with him towards the transformation of infrastructure in Guyana.