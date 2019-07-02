Second round of Georgetown Grand Prix set for Saturday

KARTING action returns this weekend with the second round of the Georgetown Grand Prix.

Set for Saturday at GT Motorsports, the event is expected to feature renewed enthusiasm, especially in the X30 junior class.

The top X30 junior overall winner will get a fully sponsored drive during the 1st weekend of January at the AMR Motorplex Karting Challenge in Homestead, Florida.

When contacted, the GT Motorsport owner Vishok Persaud confirmed the announcement.

According to Persaud, the package will include kart, airfare and hotel for the competitor at the Motul-sponsored event.

The first round, held in May featured intense action and with this new addition, drivers will be even more pressed to secure that all-expense paid trip to Miami.

After the first round, Nathan Rahaman (61 points) holds a slim lead over Zachary Persaud (60) with Rayden Persaud (50) in third.

Meanwhile July 6 has been confirmed as the date for the second round of the GT Motorsports Championships.

The X30 senior class is being led by Stephen Nobrega with 50 points, ahead of Zachary Boodram (30) and Elan Rahaman (18).

The 60cc Kids Cup has Justin Ten-Pow (77 points) leading Nicholas Sawh (54) and Ben Phang (45).

Kristian Jeffrey leads the Easy Cup super with 70 points ahead of Stefan Jeffrey (61).

At the rookie end of the Easy Cup, Naresh Alves leads with 75, Akeem Thomas has 48 and Luis Kumar has 45.