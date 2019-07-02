Police probe death of inmate in station’s lock-up

THE sudden death of 39-year-old Lallbacchan Bacchan of lot 21, Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast, on Monday morning, has raised much concerns surrounding his death. The taxi driver was discovered lifeless in the Suddie Police Station lock-ups around 06:10 hours.

This newspaper understands that the man was arrested on June 28, on two arrest warrants for driving under the influence of alcohol. The police, however, in a statement, said his body bore no marks of violence.

Mother of the deceased, Maharanie aka Data, said she last took food for her son at the station on Sunday afternoon. She said that the police were not allowing any relative to see him. She also mentioned that Friday evening her son told her that he wanted to go to the doctor but the police refused to take him. He was also the lone prisoner in the lock-ups at the Suddie Police Station.

Controlling her tears, the mother said the deceased was her only son and he was caught two times for Driving Under the Influence. The mother said he was supposed to attend court on Friday but was afraid to do so. “My son didn’t attend, he was told by a cousin not to, prior to that a police contacted him to give he G$100,000 dollars to settle the matter; my son was scared of the court, but I had advised he to go; if the magistrate want take his licence, let she take it” the mother related.

The mother pointed out that when she saw her son Sunday morning, he had no marks on his head, “When I saw he at the parlour Monday morning, I saw a big bump to his forehead. I really don’t know how he get it.” the mother related. The deceased wife, Samantha Bacchan, said her husband was injured. The wife said that her husband was in high spirits and she is clueless over his sudden death.

The mother said that her son did not murder anyone to receive the treatment he did at the station. “How I carry the food, it returning same time; I don’t know why they didn’t give he the food; I don’t know what they did to my son.” the mother further stated.

Bacchan‘s body is currently at the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. The deceased left to mourn his wife, mother and four children. The deceased was described as a caring and loving person.