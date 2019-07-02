GT Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Playoff round set for this weekend

THE Playoff Round in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship will kick off this weekend, Friday and Saturday, at Burnham Court, Carmichael and Middle Streets.

This information was disclosed by the tournament coordinator, Three Peat Promotions, who disclosed that the registration process officially ends today.

According to a release, “The registration forms were available at Caesar’s Palace, Banks DIH location on D’Urban Street for more than two weeks for the teams who wanted to enter the Playoff Round.

To date we have received several new entries and this bodes well for the expansion of the event. We envisage a highly competitive playoff round as teams vie for a coveted spot in the main draw.”

“The anticipation and expectation for the competition is at an all-time high. Many of the teams have already commenced training and whenever you venture in the respective communities there is a buzz in the atmosphere for the event. We envision a wonderful and exciting tournament as many teams vie for the coveted title.”

The playoff round will be played in an elimination format. The competition will run across seven days and is set to make its debut at the National Racquet Centre in Woolford Avenue alongside traditional venue, the National Cultural Centre tarmac.

The official event kicks off on July 12 and the other playing dates are July 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27, with the grand finale scheduled for August 3. The first two nights of the event, which features 32 teams, will feature an elimination format.

The resulting 16 winners will progress to the group stage which will last for three days.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarterfinal round and subsequent semi-final. This will be held on the penultimate match-day (July 27).

Meanwhile the eight teams that fail to advance from the groups will feature in the Guinness Plate Championship.

Currently, 16 teams have secured automatic qualification to the event due to their performances in last year’s championships.

They are defending champions Gold is Money, GTI Ballers, Queen Street Tiger Bay, Upsetters, Rising Stars, North Ruimveldt, Future Stars, Kingston, California Square, Avocado Ballers, Leopold Street, Ol-Skool Ballers, Bent Street, North East La Penitence, Sparta Boss and Norton Street.

The winners of the zone will automatically seal their berth in the National Championship, which is scheduled to commence in August.

To date Beacons (Bartica champions), Melanie-B (East Coast Demerara winners), Brothers United (West Demerara/East Bank Demerara winners), Trafalgar (Berbice champions) and High Rollers (Linden champions) are the teams who have secured automatic berths to the national championship.