CWI names 13 committees, two new task forces

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Along with the establishment of 13 committees, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has also announced the formation of a Governance Task Force and a Selection Task Force, to help in its reform.

The five-member Governance Task Force and the six-member Selection Task Force have been appointed to review and implement reform of the organisation’s governance, and the outdated system of team selections.

Jamaican businessman and Senator Don Wehby has been selected to chair the Governance Task Force, which also includes Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of UWI; Charles Wilkin, Queen’s Counsel of St Kitts & Nevis; Jamaican entrepreneur OK Melhado, and former Trinidad and West Indies cricketer, Deryck Murray.

The Selection Task Force is chaired by CWI Vice-President Dr Kishore Shallow and includes former West Indian cricketers Ramnaresh Sarwan, Philo Wallace, and Miles Bascombe; Jimmy Adams, CWI Director of Cricket, and Enoch Lewis, CWI Chairman of the Cricket Committee.

The 13 committees will preside over Audit, Risk and Compliance; Chief Executives, Communications & Commercial Affairs, Cricket, Disciplinary Tribunal, Ethics, Executive Performance Review, Finance, Human Resources Development, International Fixtures, Medical Advisory, No Objection Certificate (NOC) and Umpires and Match Referees.

CWI president Ricky Skerritt has confirmed that the committee compositions include a wide variety of stakeholder interests. Over 50 per cent of the total committee membership is independent of the traditional cricket fraternity, originating from 11 different Caribbean territories.

The total number of women on CWI committees has increased, with a few of the committees actually having a female member for the first time.

Skerritt also confirmed that there remains one more task force to be assembled later this year.

The ‘High Performance Implementation System’ Task Force will be charged with designing a more modernised and effective system of partnership-based player development/intervention initiatives.